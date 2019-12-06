Next PlayStation State of Play to be Held on December 10 - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment announced it will host the next PlayStation State of Play on December 10 at 6am PT / 9am ET. The live stream will be around 20 minutes long.

The State of Play live stream will feature "new game reveals, release date announcements, new gameplay footage, PlayStation Worldwide Studios updates, and more. And it probably bears repeating: Don’t expect any updates related to our next-gen plans in this episode."





You can watch the State of Play live onTwitch, YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook.

