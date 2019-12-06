DJMAX Respect V Launches for Steam Early Access on December 19 - News

Publisher Neowiz announced DJMAX Respect V will launch for Windows PC via Steam Early Access on December 19.

Here is an overview of the game:

The best and the most popular rhythm game, DJMAX finally on Steam! The latest DJMAX release, DJMAX Respect V, steps up to Steam Early Access.

DJMAX Respect V delivers an unrivaled rhythm game experience, introducing new modes, new artists, more than 150 unique tracks, exclusive music videos, and for the first time in franchise history, competitive online-multiplayer!

Experience new tracks and music videos from world renowned artists like Marshmello, Porter Robinson, and Yukika, as well as the return of friendly names including Bexter, ND LEE, Paul Bazooka, and Makou, among others.

Whether you crave a casual free play session, or desire to crush your friend’s recent high score in real time, DJMAX Respect V has you covered. “AIR Mode” will allow you to enjoy a continuous, random playlist, during which you can choose to play or simply listen, as well as leave comments for other players! But if bragging rights and glory are what you crave, new “Online Modes” will put your skills to the test, pairing you against friends and rivals around the world.

Featuring both keyboard and full controller support (coming soon), and an extensive track list spanning numerous genres, like “Pop,” “Rock,” “Electronic,” “Ambient,” “Jazz,” and even “Easy Listening,” DJMAX Respect V will leave no rhythm gamer wanting!

