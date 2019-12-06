Black Clover: Phantom Knights Headed West in 2020 - News

/ 192 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Bandai Namco announced Black Clover: Phantom Knights will launch in North America and Europe for iOS and Android in 2020.

View the latest trailer of the game below:





Here is an overview of the game:

Black Clover: Phantom Knights is a new multiplayer kingdom defense RPG where players act as the captain of a Magic Knights brigade to defend and develop their Kingdom in hopes of creating the strongest brigade of them all.

Black Clover: Phantom Knights allows players to experience the world of Black Clover like never before. As captain, players can form their own one-of-a-kind brigades, choosing from popular characters from the anime, including Asta, Yuno, Yami and Noelle, as well as all-new characters introduced in the game. These unique Magic Knights brigades will embark on the game’s brand-new story, which is separate from the anime and centered around the game’s original characters.

Black Clover: Phantom Knights features high-quality and easy-to-play formation-based battles. Brigades can cut down enemies with flashy magic attacks and seize victory by adapting their formation to each enemy. For a simplified experience, players can turn on Auto Mode to enjoy the rush of magic battles without the strategic stress.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles