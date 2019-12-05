Jim Ryan: PS5 DualShock 5 Haptic Feature and Graphics Will Evolve the Gaming Experience - News

/ 159 Views

by, posted 33 minutes ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment President and CEO Jim Ryan speaking with Weekly Famitsu in an interview mentioned the PlayStation 5.

Ryan said that he tried the haptic technology in the DualShock 5 in a test version of Gran Turismo Sport. He said the feel of the gameplay was different compared to the PlayStation 4 DualShock 4 controller.

He added that the haptic technology and the improved graphics with the PlayStation 5 will feel like an evolution in the gaming experience.

"I actually tried it myself in a test version of Gran Turismo Sport," said Ryan. "I was very surprised by the gameplay feel that was very different compared to the current DualShock 4.

"This is a very promising feature. Of course, with the improvement of the graphics over PS4, I think you will feel a great evolution as a gaming experience."

Thanks Twinfinite.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles