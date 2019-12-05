Phil Spencer Says Control Is Coming to Xbox Game Pass [Update] - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 7 hours ago / 863 Views
Update:
The official Twitter account for Control has posted that the information of the game coming to Xbox Game Pass is "incorrect."
"The information about Control coming to Xbox Game Pass as reported on a recent Mixer stream is incorrect. We have no news or announcements regarding Xbox Game Pass at this time," reads the tweet.
The information about Control coming to Xbox Game Pass as reported on a recent Mixer stream is incorrect. We have no news or announcements regarding Xbox Game Pass at this time.— Control (@ControlRemedy) December 5, 2019
Original Post:
Head of Xbox Phil Spencer Extra Life stream on Mixer (watch at 44 minutes) has accidentally slipped up by saying Remedy Entertainment's Control is coming to Xbox Game Pass.
"I though Control was really good," said Spencer. "It didn’t reach enough people, so I’m glad to see it’s coming in to Game Pass. So hopefully more people will play it, because it’s a game that should be played, from our friends at Remedy."
There has yet to be an official announcement of Control coming to Xbox Game Pass.
Control is available now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.
Would it still be limited to Game Pass on Xbox though? Getting around the Epic deal by allowing Game Pass PC users to play it that way would be clever but not sure if Epic would be happy.
Well Outer Worlds was "exclusive" to Epic as well, wasn't it? GamePass for PC let you get around that one as well, so it wouldn't be a first in that regard.
A good point well made, but difference is with the Outer Worlds, Microsoft are the parent company.
Phoenix Point just released on EGS and will come to Game Pass for PC within the next days. (It was supposed to launch at the same time). It might happen again.
The Epic exclusive deals have generally turned out to be "Not on Steam" deals instead so far.
I would be surprised if this would also be for PC. Outer Worlds is a Microsoft owned game after all, not Control.
Control isn't on Windows Store. So yeah, it would just be for Xbox.
Good to people interested in the game but not willing to buy.
Gamepass in a nutshell. The amount of content we get access to for so little is impressive.
What a fucking douche, saying that prevented people from buying it but not ONLY that, it was a lie. A studio that made games for them and he fucked them like this.
Calm down, sales tend to nose dive months after release.
I like Phil for his candor, its refreshing. He suggested the game didn't sell great. Remedy said Control doesn't need big sales to succeed, which translates to sales are modest. The game was also discounted for Black Friday sales. Therefore its safe to assume sales are on the low side right now.
Wow someone is overreacting :-D
