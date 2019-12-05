Phil Spencer Says Control Is Coming to Xbox Game Pass [Update] - News

Update:

The official Twitter account for Control has posted that the information of the game coming to Xbox Game Pass is "incorrect."

"The information about Control coming to Xbox Game Pass as reported on a recent Mixer stream is incorrect. We have no news or announcements regarding Xbox Game Pass at this time," reads the tweet.

The information about Control coming to Xbox Game Pass as reported on a recent Mixer stream is incorrect. We have no news or announcements regarding Xbox Game Pass at this time. — Control (@ControlRemedy) December 5, 2019

Original Post:

Head of Xbox Phil Spencer Extra Life stream on Mixer (watch at 44 minutes) has accidentally slipped up by saying Remedy Entertainment's Control is coming to Xbox Game Pass.

"I though Control was really good," said Spencer. "It didn’t reach enough people, so I’m glad to see it’s coming in to Game Pass. So hopefully more people will play it, because it’s a game that should be played, from our friends at Remedy."

There has yet to be an official announcement of Control coming to Xbox Game Pass.

Control is available now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

