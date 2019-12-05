Star Ocean: First Departure R is Available Now for Switch and PS4 - News

Square Enix has released Star Ocean: First Departure R today for the Switch via the Nintendo eShop and for the PlayStation 4 via the PlayStation Store for $20.99 / £16.99 / €20.99.

Here is an overview of the game:

Originally released in the west on the PSP (PlayStation Portable) system, Star Ocean: First Departure R tells the story of a young swordsman, Roddick, and his companions who first set off on a journey to find the cure to a deadly disease, before becoming involved in an adventure that spans across a sea of stars.

Story

Space Date: 346.

From a power yet undiscovered, a new generation will be born.

Our tale begins on the primitive planet of Roak where Roddick lives in the peaceful and uneventful town of Kratus.

As a member of the village’s local “Defence Force” tasked with the protection of Kratus, Roddick learns of a mysterious disease that has broken out in the neighboring town. Those infected turn to stone, but continue to live on in a petrified state.

Roddick, along with his two friends Millie and Dorne, make their way to the neighboring town. Informed of a cure for the sickness, they head to Mt. Metorx where a healing herb is rumored to grow. When they reach the summit, the party encounter Ronyx and Ilia, who appear before them in a pillar of light.

Thus, the story of STAR OCEAN begins…

Key Features:

Full Voice-Overs – Players can choose between the original full voice cast from the PSP system version of the game in either Japanese or English, or the newly recorded version, featuring the Japanese voice cast from the original Super Famicom version, which was released in Japan only.

– Players can choose between the original full voice cast from the PSP system version of the game in either Japanese or English, or the newly recorded version, featuring the Japanese voice cast from the original Super Famicom version, which was released in Japan only. New Character Illustrations – Players can opt for the original character illustrations from Star Ocean: First Departure, or brand-new versions drawn by the famous illustrator Katsumi Enami (Star Ocean: The Last Hope).

– Players can opt for the original character illustrations from Star Ocean: First Departure, or brand-new versions drawn by the famous illustrator Katsumi Enami (Star Ocean: The Last Hope). Speed Mode – Players can traverse the world more swiftly.

– Players can traverse the world more swiftly. Adjusted Game Balance – Adjusted battle difficulty enables players to experience more challenges in combat.

