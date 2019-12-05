Super Mario Maker 2 Update 2.0 Out Now - News

Nintendo has released update 2.0 for Super Mario Maker 2. It adds d new course parts, a new game mode, the Master Sword, and more.

View the update 2.0 trailer below:

Read the patch notes below:

Course Maker

New course parts have been added. Each new part can be used in the following game styles as shown below

Super Mario Bros. Super Mario Bros. 3 Super Mario World New Super Mario Bros. U Super Mario 3D World Master Sword Yes No No No No Spike Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Pokey Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes P Block Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Frozen Coin Yes Yes Yes Yes No Dash Block No No No No Yes Select the Master Sword by first placing a Super Mushroom, then changing its type from the options available. Select the Frozen Coin by first placing a Coin, then changing its type from the options available.



Course World

The Ninji Speedruns mode has been added.

New conditions have been added to Detailed Search when searching for courses. Multiplayer Versus courses can now be displayed in order of popularity. Course searches can now be further refined by applying the “Date Uploaded” condition. Course searches can now be further refined by applying the “Number of Plays” condition.

The number of likes a maker has received will now be displayed in the Overview section of their Maker Profile.

Makers are now less likely to lose Maker Points when uploading a new course. As part of this change, Maker Points may revert to their value prior to installing this update.



General

Issues have been fixed to make for a more pleasant gaming experience.

Super Mario Maker 2 is available now for the Nintendo Switch.

