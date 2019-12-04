Quantcast
Pokémon Sword and Shield Remains at the Top of the Spanish Charts

by William D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 416 Views

Pokemon Sword and Shield (NS) has remained in first on the Spanish charts for week 47, 2019, which ended on November 24. The game sold 14,800 units in its second week to bring its total sales to 138,300 units.

The Nintendo Switch sold 8,800 units for the week, followed by the PlayStation 4 with 2,200 units sold and the Xbox One with 330 units sold.

 

View the top 10 best-selling games in Spain for week 47, 2019 below:

Pos.TitlePlat.SalesTotal
1 Pokémon Espada y Escudo Switch 14.800 138.300
2 FIFA 20 PS4 5400 342.450
3 Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order PS4 4600 19.850
4 Luigi's Mansion 3 Switch 3600 49.000
5 Grand Theft Auto V PS4 3200 981.250
6 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare PS4 3150 85.450
7 Red Dead Redemption 2 PS4 2700 438.900
8 Death Stranding PS4 1900 31.200
9 Just Dance 2020 Switch 1900 3500
10 Shenmue 3 PS4 1900 New

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.


5 Comments

polofresco
polofresco (3 hours ago)

Next week XBOX sales will explode.

shikamaru317
shikamaru317 (2 hours ago)

Yep. Benji said that the XB1 S All-Digital Edition had already sold 4k units at a single Spanish retailer halfway into the week.

YanisFromFrance
YanisFromFrance (3 hours ago)

Cool I'm Happy for the switch

Bofferbrauer2
Bofferbrauer2 (2 hours ago)

IS that normal there, or are those really abysmal CoD sales in Spain?

Barkley
Barkley (2 hours ago)

Lower than the last one anyway. In it's first 4 weeks Black Ops 4 sold 118k in Spain.

