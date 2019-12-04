Pokémon Sword and Shield Remains at the Top of the Spanish Charts - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 416 Views
Pokemon Sword and Shield (NS) has remained in first on the Spanish charts for week 47, 2019, which ended on November 24. The game sold 14,800 units in its second week to bring its total sales to 138,300 units.
The Nintendo Switch sold 8,800 units for the week, followed by the PlayStation 4 with 2,200 units sold and the Xbox One with 330 units sold.
View the top 10 best-selling games in Spain for week 47, 2019 below:
|Pos.
|Title
|Plat.
|Sales
|Total
|1
|Pokémon Espada y Escudo
|Switch
|14.800
|138.300
|2
|FIFA 20
|PS4
|5400
|342.450
|3
|Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
|PS4
|4600
|19.850
|4
|Luigi's Mansion 3
|Switch
|3600
|49.000
|5
|Grand Theft Auto V
|PS4
|3200
|981.250
|6
|Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
|PS4
|3150
|85.450
|7
|Red Dead Redemption 2
|PS4
|2700
|438.900
|8
|Death Stranding
|PS4
|1900
|31.200
|9
|Just Dance 2020
|Switch
|1900
|3500
|10
|Shenmue 3
|PS4
|1900
|New
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
5 Comments
Next week XBOX sales will explode.
Yep. Benji said that the XB1 S All-Digital Edition had already sold 4k units at a single Spanish retailer halfway into the week.
IS that normal there, or are those really abysmal CoD sales in Spain?
Lower than the last one anyway. In it's first 4 weeks Black Ops 4 sold 118k in Spain.
