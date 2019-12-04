8 More Titles Coming to Xbox Game Pass This Month - News

Microsoft's Major Nelson has announced eight more games are coming to Xbox Game Pass in December. The list of games includes My Friend Pedro, Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker, Demon’s Tilt, Wandersong, eFootball PES 2020, Overcooked! 2, Pathologic 2, and Tom Clancy’s The Division.

More titles coming to @XboxGamePass this month. See the list of titles and the dates theyâ€™ll be added here: https://t.co/M9SQUAlL8Q pic.twitter.com/LyZKZZXVbi — Larry Hryb (@majornelson) December 4, 2019

See the full list below:

December 5

My Friend Pedro (ID@Xbox)



A violent ballet about friendship, imagination, and one man’s struggle to obliterate anyone in his path at the command of a conscious banana. The strategic use of split aiming, slow motion, and the stylish window breach create one sensational action sequence after another in an explosive battle through the criminal underworld.

Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker

The Naruto franchise is back with a brand-new experience in Naruto to Boruto: Shiobi Striker! This new game lets gamers battle as a team of four to compete against other teams online! Shinobi Striker is built from the ground up in a completely new graphic style. Lead your team and fight online to see who the best ninjas are!

December 6

Demon’s Tilt (ID@Xbox Day One Launch)

A tribute to ‘90s video pinball games, featuring modern effects and mechanics—including bosses, secrets, and unprecedented depth to please video gamers and hardcore pinball enthusiasts alike. Now with bigger sprites, more baddies, more secrets, and more bullets! Demon’s Tilt pushes the limits of the video pinball genre with Shmup & Hack N’ Slash elements.

Wandersong (ID@Xbox Day One Launch)

A musical platforming adventure with an emotional story. Play as a silly bard and use music to interact with everything on a journey around the world. Along the way you’ll explore, solve puzzles, and meet a huge cast of characters.

December 12

eFootball PES 2020

Experience the most realistic and authentic soccer game with eFootball PES 2020! Play with the biggest teams in world soccer, featuring Spanish champions FC Barcelona, global giants Manchester United, German champions FC Bayern München, and Italian champions Juventus — featured exclusively in PES!

Overcooked! 2 (ID@Xbox)

Overcooked returns with a brand-new helping of chaotic cooking action! Journey back to the Onion Kingdom and assemble your team of chefs in classic couch co-op or online play for up to four players. Hold onto your aprons … it’s time to save the world (again!)

Pathologic 2 (ID@Xbox Day One Launch)

A narrative-driven dramatic thriller about fighting a deadly outbreak in a secluded rural town. Face the realities of a collapsing society as you make difficult choices in seemingly lose-lose situations in this groundbreaking open-world horror RPG.

Tom Clancy’s The Division



A revolutionary next-gen experience that brings the RPG into a modern military setting for the first time. In the wake of a devastating pandemic that sweeps through New York City, basic services fail one by one, and without access to food or water the city descends into chaos. As an agent of The Division, you’ll specialize, modify, and level up your gear, weapons, and skills to take back New York.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

