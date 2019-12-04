Red Barrel Games Announces The Outlast Trials - News

/ 212 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Red Barrels Games has announced The Outlast Trials. It is the next game in the Outlast survival horror series.

“We are proud to reveal the title and the first image of the game to our great community and fans,” said Red Barrels co-founder David Chateauneuf in a press release. “Our team is hard at work creating a new experience that will bring fear and anxiety to millions of players, whether they go through the experiments alone or with friends.”

“Now we’ve done our proof of concept, it is time focus on content creation, variety… and gore,” he added.





Here is an overview of the game:

The world of Outlast is a true survival horror experience which aims to show that the most terrifying monsters of all come from the human mind… and Red Barrels! Whilst not a direct sequel to the other critically acclaimed Outlast titles in the series, The Outlast Trials will be set in the same thrilling universe: more precisely, right in the middle of the Cold War era. The Outlast Trials will allow players to face the horrors of the trials by themselves or cooperate with up to three other test subjects. After all, it’s always better to shit your pants with some friends!

The Outlast Trials is still in the early stages of production and more news will be announced soon. Red Barrels has been working on developing the title for months and is now ramping up the production process.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles