Halo: The Master Chief Collection Tops 140,000 Concurrent Players on Steam - News

/ 415 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Halo: Reach launched earlier today for the Xbox One and Windows PC. The game is part of Halo: The Master Chief Collection. The game has proven successful in its first day available as it has surpassed 140,000 concurrent players Steam.

As of the time of this writing the current and peak players are the same at 140,689 players.

Halo: The Master Chief Collection also peaked earlier today on Twitch with over 130,000 viewers.

Halo the Master Chief / Collection is now the #1 most viewed game on Twitch. Surpassing CS GO, League of Legends, Fortnite, DOTA 2, etc.



It has also hit 133,000 concurrent players on PC and rising



Spectacular launch, I wonder if it's actually surpassing Microsoft's expectations pic.twitter.com/wbyc39PQBY — Benji-Sales (@BenjiSales) December 3, 2019

Halo: The Master Chief Collection is available for $40 on Steam, but you can purchase Halo: Reach individually for $10. Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary, Halo 2: Anniversary, Halo 3, Halo 3: ODST, and Halo 4 will be added to the collection one game at a time on Steam.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles