Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Gets Season One Trailer - News

posted 16 hours ago

Activision has released the Season One trailer for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare.

View the trailer below:

Here is an overview of Season One, which starts today:

The biggest drop of free content in Call of Duty history. Iconic maps like Crash make their return, as completely new maps are introduced. New weapons are available for your Gunsmith grinding to use across a sweep of new modes and Special Ops experiences.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is available now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

