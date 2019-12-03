God Eater 3 Update 2.20 Launches December 9 - News

by, posted 16 hours ago

Bandai Namco announced God Eater 3 update 2.20 will launch on December 9.

The update will add the Lulu and Ricardo chapters of the Encounters with the Past episode, and the New Game Plus Mode and Jukebox feature.

View the trailers of the update below:

God Eater 3 is available now for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC.

