Star Citizen Tops $250 Million in Funding

posted 8 hours ago

The PC space simulator, Star Citizen, has reached a new funding milestone. The game's funding page shows the game has surpassed $250 million in funding since it began in 2012. As of the time of this writing the game has raised $251,368,388 from 2,449,648 people.

$9 million were raised in November, which makes it the biggest month ever for funding in the game's history.

