Granblue Fantasy: Relink and Versus Trailers Teased for Granblue Fantasy Fes 2019

posted 9 hours ago

Granblue Fantasy director Tetsuya Fukuhara has teased there will be one new Granblue Fantasy: Relink trailer and two new Granblue Fantasy: Versus trailers released at Granblue Fantasy Fes 2019. It runs from December 13 to 15 at the Makuhari Messe in Chiba, Japan.

“Two weeks to go until Granblue Fantasy Fes…” Fukuhara said. “As usual, we’re in the home stretch, working on two trailers for Granblue Fantasy: Versus and one trailer for the Granblue Fantasy mobile game that I’m in charge of.

"I wonder if we’ll be able to finish them in time (they’re currently about 25 percent complete). As for the Granblue Fantasy: Relink trailer, the Osaka studio worked hard on it, so please look forward to it.”





Granblue Fantasy: Versus will launch for the PlayStation 4 on February 6, 2020 in Japan, and in Q1 2020 in North America and Europe.

Granblue Fantasy: Relink is in development for the PlayStation 4.

