Analyst: Marvel's Spider-Man Got Huge Boost in Sales Over Black Friday - Sales

posted 22 minutes ago

Video game industry analyst Benji-Sales via Twitter announced Marvel's Spider-Man got a "huge boost" in sales over Black Friday weekend and could possibly be the best-selling PlayStation 4 exclusive of the week.

Marvel's Spider-Man has sold through over 13.2 million units worldwide as of July 28, 2019.

The legs on @insomniacgames Spider-Man PS4 are by far the most impressive of any game Sony has published this generation



Launch was massive but it still keeps selling incredible. Huge boost over BF weekend and looking to possibly be the best selling PS4 exclusive of the week pic.twitter.com/LvebScIgV1 — Benji-Sales (@BenjiSales) December 1, 2019

Here is an overview of the game:

Marvel's Spider-Man. Be Greater.



When a new villain threatens New York City, Peter Parker and Spider-Man’s worlds collide. To save the city and those he loves, he must rise up and be greater.

A Brand-New and Authentic Spider-Man Adventure



Sony Interactive Entertainment, Insomniac Games, and Marvel have teamed up to create a brand-new and authentic Spider-Man adventure. This isn’t the Spider-Man you’ve met or ever seen before. This is an experienced Peter Parker who’s more masterful at fighting big crime in New York City. At the same time, he’s struggling to balance his chaotic personal life and career while the fate of millions of New Yorkers rest upon his shoulders.

Be Spider-Man



After eight years behind the mask, Peter Parker is a crime-fighting master. Feel the full power of a more experienced Spider-Man with improvisational combat, dynamic acrobatics, fluid urban traversal, and environmental interactions. A rookie no longer, this is the most masterful Spider-Man you’ve ever played.



Worlds Collide



The worlds of Peter Parker and Spider-Man collide in an original action-packed story. In this new Spider-Man universe, iconic characters from Peter and Spider-Man’s lives have been reimagined, placing familiar characters in unique roles.



Marvel’s New York is Your Playground



The Big Apple comes to life as Insomniac’s most expansive and interactive world yet. Swing through vibrant neighborhoods and catch breathtaking views of iconic Marvel and Manhattan landmarks. Use the environment to defeat villains with epic takedowns in true blockbuster action.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012.

