Report: Kojima Productions Veteran Kenichiro Imaizumi Departs Following Death Stranding Release

Kojima Productions veteran Kenichiro Imaizumi has reportedly left the company, according to Video Games Chronicle. Imaizumi left the company following the release of Death Stranding.

Imaizumi at Konami worked on every Metal Gear game since the release of Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty. He was a producer on Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater, Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots, Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance, Metal Gear Solid V: Ground Zeroes and The Phantom Pain, and Death Stranding.

A source speaking with Video Games Chronicle said he left the company "due to a disagreement with Kojima Productions’ other directors."





Death Stranding is available now for the PlayStation 4.

