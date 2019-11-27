Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is the Fastest-Selling Digital Star Wars Game - Sales

Electronic Arts announced Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is the fastest-selling digital launch for a Star Wars game in its first two weeks. The game is also EA's best-selling Star Wars game on Windows PC at launch.

There is some PR spin here as if the game had outsold the launches of the two Star Wars Battlefront games from Electronic Arts they would have likely said so.





“On behalf of Respawn and EA, we thank everyone for their support of the studio and the team throughout the development and launch of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. Telling a story in the Star Wars galaxy is a dream come true and the reception from the fans has been incredible,” said Vince Zampella, Head of Respawn. “With the launch of the game, the debut of The Mandalorian and the upcoming release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, it’s a great time to be a Star Wars fan!”

"Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order demonstrates the amazing potential for original storytelling in Star Wars games,” said Sean Shoptaw, SVP, Games and Interactive Experiences, Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. "The close collaboration between Respawn and Lucasfilm is a perfect example of how we can deliver an experience for fans that is authentic to the stories and worlds they love, while also being an incredibly fun and innovative game. With the fantastic reception and launch so far, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order has proven to be the must-play game this Holiday.”

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is available now on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

