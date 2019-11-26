Minecraft Earth Downloaded 1.4 Million Times in the US on iOS and Android - News

posted 4 hours ago

Augmented reality game, Minecraft Earth, has been downloaded 1.4 million times on iOS and Android in all available markets in the week following the launch in the US on November 12, according to data from research firm Sensor Tower.

To date total worldwide downloads are around 2.5 million. The game has been slowly rolling out in early access around the world.

Of the 1.4 million figure, 1.2 million downloads (86.2%) were in the US. 71,000 downloads (5%) were in Great Britain and 37,000 downloads (2.6%) were in Canada. iOS accounted for 73.4 percent of the downloads, while Android accounted for 26.6 percent of the downloads.

Minecraft Earth generated $93,000 in revenue during its launch week. $86,000 (92.8%) of that is in the US.

