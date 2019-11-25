Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Sold 4.75 Million Digital Units in October - Sales

posted 2 hours ago

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare set a record for the biggest digital launch of 2019 with sales of 4.75 million units in October, according to a new report from research firm SuperData.

Digital sales for the game are down by 11 percent compared to 2018's Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare did launch at the end of October, on October 25. The game was the highest grossing game on consoles and the sixth highest grossing game on Windows PC.

In total consumers spent $8.84 billion on all games in October. This is down by three percent year-over-year. Red Dead Redemption 2 did launch a year ago.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD

