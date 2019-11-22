Sacred Stones Headed to Switch on December 23 - News

by, posted 6 hours ago

Publisher CFK announced the side-scrolling action adventure game, Sacred Stones, will launch for the Nintendo Switch via the eShop for $14.99.

Here is an overview of the game:

Sacred Stones is a carefully produced game by one South Korean developer, that won the first indie-star award in 2015. The game, which was released through Steam last year, will be released globally on Switch.

Key Features:

An incident on a sky island! – Sacred Stones is a game about a fight in a virtual background sky island. For some reason, the sacred stones that keep the sky island afloat were scattered. So the main character leaves to find the sacred stones on the sky island that began to fall to the ground. Sacred Stones is an action game that depicts a struggle with the weird creatures he encounters.

– Sacred Stones is a game about a fight in a virtual background sky island. For some reason, the sacred stones that keep the sky island afloat were scattered. So the main character leaves to find the sacred stones on the sky island that began to fall to the ground. Sacred Stones is an action game that depicts a struggle with the weird creatures he encounters. Fight against the giant bosses that await in each stage! – The game features showdowns against giant animals and grotesque creatures drawn with retro-style dot graphics for each stage, with themes such as the jungle, desert, north pole, and sea. Players can explore the stage, find hidden items, and take on the battle with an advantage.

– The game features showdowns against giant animals and grotesque creatures drawn with retro-style dot graphics for each stage, with themes such as the jungle, desert, north pole, and sea. Players can explore the stage, find hidden items, and take on the battle with an advantage. Determine each boss’ pattern to win! – Sacred Stones is an action game where there are enemies and hidden items in each stage. Various bosses with unique attack patterns await players. In order to defeat the boss, it is important to identify its attack pattern and break through its weak points!

– Sacred Stones is an action game where there are enemies and hidden items in each stage. Various bosses with unique attack patterns await players. In order to defeat the boss, it is important to identify its attack pattern and break through its weak points! Difficulty Levels – The Switch version has added a difficulty level option for players unfamiliar with action games. This will also be added to the Steam version.

