Report: Amazon to Announce Game Streaming Service in 2020

posted 8 hours ago

Google streaming service, Google Stadia, is available now and Microsoft is slowly working on its xCloud streaming service, which will launch in 2020 with Game Pass support. Sony's PlayStation Now service has been available for sometime now.

Amazon is set to enter the game streaming service ring sometime in 2020, according to a report on CNET. Two sources familiar with Amazon plans say the company has started recruiting people from other large companies like Microsoft to help launch the Amazon game streaming service.

Amazon is hiring a job in a "new initiative" in its Amazon Web Services team, which the two sources say are involved with the game streaming service.





We believe the evolution that began with arcade communities a quarter at a time, growing to the live streams and e-sports of today, will continue to a future where everyone is a gamer and every gamer can create, compete, collaborate and connect with others at massive scales," reads one job posting.

Another job postings says Amazon wants to "drive innovative new use cases like machine vision and game streaming."

