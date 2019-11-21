Langrisser I & II Release Date Announced for the West - News

Publisher NIS America announced Langrisser I & II will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Windows PC via Steam in North America on March 10, 2020, in Europe on March 13, and in Australia and New Zealand on March 20.a

View the latest trailer of the game below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Langrisser I: The forces of darkness are descending upon the kingdom of Baldea. Take up your sword as Prince Ledin, and discover the evil that lies in the heart of the Dalsis empire.

Langrisser II: The forces of darkness once again threaten the realm. Thrust in between warring factions, it is up to our hero Elwin to navigate this war and determine which path will bring peace to this conflict.

Langrisser I & II is returning with both classic stories of good and evil now remade in beautiful high-definition visuals, reorchestrated music, and quality-of-life improvements to the gameplay and user experience that made these strategy RPGs truly legendary.

Key Features:

A Blade Honed to Perfection – Experience two classic titles with new art, music, and presentation.

– Experience two classic titles with new art, music, and presentation. Modernizing a Timeless Tale – Perfectly re-tuned gameplay for a modern SRPG feel.

– Perfectly re-tuned gameplay for a modern SRPG feel. Langrisser and Alhazard – Two legendary swords, two legendary tales—brought back to life with new localization and a new character!

