Diablo 2 Remaster is Unlikely to Ever Happen - News

/ 409 Views

by, posted 10 hours ago

The odds of Blizzard Entertainment ever releasing a remaster of Diablo 2 is unlikely as a lot of the assets for the game have been lost, according to original Creator Erich Schaefer who spoke with GameSpot.

"[We] finally rebuilt a lot of it through what people had at their homes," Erich Schaefer said. "I had a big chunk of it. Went home, pulled out the hard drive or whatever we did back then. Spent a few days reconstructing it, which ended up working fine, except that we lost all the history. We lost a lot of the assets, art assets.

"It would make it very difficult for Blizzard to do a Diablo 2 remaster because all the assets we used are pretty much gone. They'd have to make them from scratch."

With the missing assets it is likely a remaster will never happen and a full remake would be more likely. With the team focused on Diablo IV it is unlikely we will hear anything anytime soon.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles