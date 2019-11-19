Diablo 2 Remaster is Unlikely to Ever Happen - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 10 hours ago / 409 Views
The odds of Blizzard Entertainment ever releasing a remaster of Diablo 2 is unlikely as a lot of the assets for the game have been lost, according to original Creator Erich Schaefer who spoke with GameSpot.
"[We] finally rebuilt a lot of it through what people had at their homes," Erich Schaefer said. "I had a big chunk of it. Went home, pulled out the hard drive or whatever we did back then. Spent a few days reconstructing it, which ended up working fine, except that we lost all the history. We lost a lot of the assets, art assets.
"It would make it very difficult for Blizzard to do a Diablo 2 remaster because all the assets we used are pretty much gone. They'd have to make them from scratch."
With the missing assets it is likely a remaster will never happen and a full remake would be more likely. With the team focused on Diablo IV it is unlikely we will hear anything anytime soon.
I guess they can't really reverse engineer it from the game disc like Square Enix did with Kingdom Hearts. And I feel like they'd rather try to replicate what made Diablo 2 so popular in Diablo 4 and onward, than remake D2.
Then perhaps a remake will be possible. Then again they'll probably incorporate microtransactions in that as well, so some good games are better left untouched.
I don't think they will ever touch D2. They will likely continue to move the lore foward, with a Diablo 4 sequel.
