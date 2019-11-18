$199 1TB PS4 Slim Black Friday Bundle Includes 3 Games, PS4 Pro Available for $299 - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment has announced the Black Friday deals for the US and Canada. The deals run from November 24 to December 2 (November 28 to December 6 in Canada).

There are two console deals: A 1TB PlayStation 4 Slim bundle with The Last of Us: Remastered, God of War, Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition will be available for $199.99 (MSRP) / $249.99 CAD (MSRP), and the PlayStation 4 Pro will be available for $299.99 (MSRP)/ $369.99 CAD (MSRP).





Here is the complete list of deals:

Only on PlayStation PS4 Bundle for $199.99 (MSRP) / $249.99 CAD (MSRP). Featuring a 1TB PS4 system and three award-winning titles, The Last of Us: Remastered , God of War , Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition . While supplies last

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

