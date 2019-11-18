$199 1TB PS4 Slim Black Friday Bundle Includes 3 Games, PS4 Pro Available for $299 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 468 Views
Sony Interactive Entertainment has announced the Black Friday deals for the US and Canada. The deals run from November 24 to December 2 (November 28 to December 6 in Canada).
There are two console deals: A 1TB PlayStation 4 Slim bundle with The Last of Us: Remastered, God of War, Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition will be available for $199.99 (MSRP) / $249.99 CAD (MSRP), and the PlayStation 4 Pro will be available for $299.99 (MSRP)/ $369.99 CAD (MSRP).
Here is the complete list of deals:
- Only on PlayStation PS4 Bundle for $199.99 (MSRP) / $249.99 CAD (MSRP). Featuring a 1TB PS4 system and three award-winning titles, The Last of Us: Remastered, God of War, Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition. While supplies last
- PlayStation 4 Pro for $299.99 (MSRP)/ $369.99 CAD (MSRP), regularly $399.99 (MSRP) / $499.99 CAD
- PS VR Multi-game Bundle for $199.99 (MSRP) / $249.99 CAD (MSRP), regularly $299.99 (MSRP) and $379.99 CAD (MSRP). Features a PS VR Headset, a PS Camera and vouchers to download five PS VR titles: Astro Bot Rescue Mission, Skyrim VR, Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, Everybody’s Golf VR, and PlayStation VR Worlds
- PS VR Blood & Truth + Everybody’s Golf Bundle for $249.99 (MSRP) / $319.99 CAD (MSRP), regularly $349.99 (MSRP) / $449.99 CAD (MSRP). Features a PS VR Headset, a PS Camera, two PS Move controllers, and two popular PS VR titles: Blood & Truth and Everybody’s Golf VR
- PS Gold Headset for $69.99 (MSRP) / $89.99 CAD (MSRP) in all available colors, regularly $99.99 (MSRP) / $119.99 CAD (MSRP)
- DualShock 4 wireless controller for $39.99 (MSRP) / $49.99 CAD (MSRP) in all colors, regularly $64.99 USD (MSRP) / $74.99 CAD (MSRP)
- 25% off a PlayStation Plus yearly subscription, available 11/22 – 12/2*
- Select PlayStation exclusive games for $19.99 (MSRP) / $29.99 CAD (MSRP), including Days Gone, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition, MediEvil, Concrete Genie, and MLB The Show 19
- PlayStation Hits games for $9.99 (MSRP) / $9.99 CAD (MSRP), regularly $19.99 (MSRP) / $19.99 CAD
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
5 Comments
You basically get the PS4 Slim for around $100. Damn great deal.
GoW, Horizon, and TLoU are all $20 each though. So I'd say around $140. That's still a pretty good deal.
- 0
Might end up buying a Pro for my bf so when FFVII comes out, we won't be fighting over the tv 😂
Is good uh! I'll be buying another year of PS+ with that discount. I JUST bought a Dual Shock 4 a about 4 weeks ago, but haven't opened it yet. I'll returning it and taking advantage of that $25 discount.
Horizon and GoW are just digital vouchers for anybody wondering. Only TLoU is a physical game on disc. Still a good bundle though for late gen adopters.