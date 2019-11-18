Pokémon Sword and Shield Has Bigger UK Debut Than Let's Go Pikachu and Eevee - Sales

Pokémon Sword and Shield had a very strong opening weekend in the UK, according to GfK/UKIE for the week ending November 16. Pokémon Sword by itself debuted in first place, while Pokémon Shield debuted in third place. The double pack debuted in seventh place.

Pokémon Sword and Shield sold 53% (or 64.6% if the double pack was counted as two sales) more units than Pokémon Let's Go Pikachu and Let's Go Eevee. The game also sold 33% (or 43%) more units than 2010's Black and White on the Nintendo DS.

Pokémon Sword and Shield could not beat Sun and Moon as it sold 39% (34.5%) fewer units. However, it should be noted that Sun and Moon had two extra days on sale than Sword and Shield. Digital downloads are also higher now than what they used to be.





Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order debuted in second place and is the fourth biggest boxed game launch of 2019. Sales are 33% lower than Star Wars: Battlefront II. The PlayStation 4 version accounted for 66% of the sales and the Xbox One accounted for 34% of the sales.

Death Stranding sales drop a huge 71% week-on-week in its second week on sale. It falls from 2nd to 8th place on the charts.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles:

Pokémon Sword - NEW Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order - NEW Pokémon Shield - NEW Call of Duty: Modern Warfare FIFA 20 Luigi's Mansio 3 Pokémon Sword & Shield: Dual Edition - NEW Death Stranding Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Mario & Sonic At The Tokyo Olympic Games 2020

