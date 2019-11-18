Aaron Greenberg: Microsoft is Not Worried About the PS5 - News

Microsoft’s GM of games marketing Aaron Greenberg in an interview with Kotaku was asked if he was worried about Sony's PlayStation 5. Greenberg said he is "not really" worried about what Sony is doing.

"Not really," said Greenberg. "We’re more customer-obsessed than competitor-obsessed. I think Sony has built a great business, they have a very strong brand and a strong presence and we have a lot of admiration for what they’ve done.

"Equally, we feel proud of the fact that we’ve built the world’s most powerful console, I think we’ve grown now our internal studios so we have one of the largest if not the largest internal studio teams, and we’re gonna continue to innovate with things like Project xCloud.

"We’ll innovate with different varieties of games—you’re seeing us grow our partnerships with Japanese developers and Japanese creators with things like the Yakuza series, things like more Final Fantasy games on Xbox Game Pass, the entire Kingdom Hearts series on Xbox. These are all from us listening to fans and dedicating time to fulfill those projects."

The PlayStation 5 and Xbox Scarlett are both launching in Holiday 2020.

