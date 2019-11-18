Aaron Greenberg: Microsoft is Not Worried About the PS5 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 1,210 Views
Microsoft’s GM of games marketing Aaron Greenberg in an interview with Kotaku was asked if he was worried about Sony's PlayStation 5. Greenberg said he is "not really" worried about what Sony is doing.
"Not really," said Greenberg. "We’re more customer-obsessed than competitor-obsessed. I think Sony has built a great business, they have a very strong brand and a strong presence and we have a lot of admiration for what they’ve done.
"Equally, we feel proud of the fact that we’ve built the world’s most powerful console, I think we’ve grown now our internal studios so we have one of the largest if not the largest internal studio teams, and we’re gonna continue to innovate with things like Project xCloud.
"We’ll innovate with different varieties of games—you’re seeing us grow our partnerships with Japanese developers and Japanese creators with things like the Yakuza series, things like more Final Fantasy games on Xbox Game Pass, the entire Kingdom Hearts series on Xbox. These are all from us listening to fans and dedicating time to fulfill those projects."
The PlayStation 5 and Xbox Scarlett are both launching in Holiday 2020.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
7 Comments
Microsoft should not fear Sony, but simply set different goals then Sony. If they make a profit on the next Xbox and sell a lot of pc games they are still in a good place.
I don't think gaming is a zero sum business. When things are good and people are innovating, the pie gets bigger. Of course, Sony is the closest MS has to a direct competitor in gaming. But, it seems that Sony is sticking closer to the traditional sales model, while MS is going for more ongoing revenue from subscription services. I'm sure Sony will offer more of those in the future. But, it looks to me like they're taking somewhat different paths in the short/medium term. I think that leaves open the possibility that they're both very successful next gen. I even think there's room for Google to take a big enough piece of the pie that they can stick around, without hurting Sony and MS (saying nothing about whether Google has a compelling enough product that will get them that piece of the market).
"Nah we are more customer-obsessed than competitor-obsessed". Proceeds to claim they are proud of having the world's most powerful console and of if not the largest internal studio team. LOL, it goes straight for cock meassuring mode xD
Every gen starts off as a reset button. Since MS is all about Windows, Consoles and Services, there reach is alot bigger than Sonys currently. However PSNow is also growing and Sony might make a GamePass equivalent soon.
Thee most internal studios?! Eh.... Still excited to see what they're going to bring to the table. I'm still in shock that Xbox got the Yakuza series. KH Collection was coming sooner or later.
Really? It released on PC, was only a matter of time.
- -3