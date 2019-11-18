New Guilty Gear is Called Guilty Gear Strive, Launches in Late 2020 - News

Publisher and developer Arc System Works announced at the ArcRevo World Tour 2019 Finals New Guilty Gear is officially called Guilty Gear: Strive and it will launch for the PlayStation 4 in late 2020.

A new trailer for the game was released alongside the announcement of the title of the game. View it below:

