Square Enix to Release News on Babylon’s Fall By the End of the Year - News

by, posted 12 hours ago

Square Enix producer Yosuke Saito announced the company will release new information on Babylon’s Fall by the end of the year. The game was announced at E3 2018 and is in development at Platinum Games.

"Yes, we’ll be doing that," said Saito when asked when asked if there would be new information on the game in 2019.

Babylon’s Fall is in development for the PlayStation 4 and Windows PC.

