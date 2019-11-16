New Nintendo Releases Next Week - WRC 8 FIA World Rally Championship - News

/ 253 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

Nintendo announced all of the games that will be releasing next week on the Nintendo Switch. 18 games in total will release next week.

November 18

Bloo Kid 2

November 19

Munchkin

Zumba Burn It Up!

WRC 8 FIA World Rally Championship

Garfield Kart Furious Racing

November 20

Children of Morta

Still There

Bouncy Bob 2

November 21

Green Video Game

SocerDie: Cosmic Cup

Black Futre '88

Narcos: Rise of the Cartels

Baobabs Mausoleum Ep.3: Un Pato en Muertoburgo

Strike Force - War on Terror

The touryst

November 22

Tiny Gladiators

Marbleous Animals

Castle of no Escape 2

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles