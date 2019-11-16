New Nintendo Releases Next Week - WRC 8 FIA World Rally Championship - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 6 hours ago / 253 Views
Nintendo announced all of the games that will be releasing next week on the Nintendo Switch. 18 games in total will release next week.
November 18
- Bloo Kid 2
November 19
- Munchkin
- Zumba Burn It Up!
- WRC 8 FIA World Rally Championship
- Garfield Kart Furious Racing
November 20
- Children of Morta
- Still There
- Bouncy Bob 2
November 21
- Green Video Game
- SocerDie: Cosmic Cup
- Black Futre '88
- Narcos: Rise of the Cartels
- Baobabs Mausoleum Ep.3: Un Pato en Muertoburgo
- Strike Force - War on Terror
- The touryst
November 22
- Tiny Gladiators
- Marbleous Animals
- Castle of no Escape 2
The physical edition for Aeterno Blade 2 is coming out next week, which is what I'm getting.