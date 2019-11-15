Borderlands 3 First Campaign DLC to be Revealed Next Week - News

Gearbox Software via Twitter announced the first campaign DLC for Borderlands 3 will be revealed during a Twitch live stream on Wednesday, November 20 at 8am PT / 11am ET / 4pm GMT. You can view the live stream here.

"Ready to bring down the house, sugar?" Tune in for the reveal of #Borderlands3's first campaign DLC Wednesday, November 20 at 8am PT on https://t.co/qfFciTSVll!



Learn more: https://t.co/Zu8nwBJgYy pic.twitter.com/WDXEl5Thtj — Borderlands 3 (@Borderlands) November 14, 2019

Borderlands 3 is available now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

