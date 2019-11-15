Kingdom Hearts III Demo Out Now for PS4 and Xbox One - News

Square Enix has released a free demo for Kingdom Hearts III for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Here is an overview of the demo:

The demo contains two stories: one from the game's opening sequence to the introduction of Olympus, and one that covers the first half of the Toy Box adventure. The save data of the former can be transferred to the full version of the game.





