ID@Xbox Video Showcases Indie Games Coming to Xbox Gamy Pass Day One

Microsoft has released a new ID@Xbox that showcases indie games that will be launch on Xbox Game Pass on day one.

View the video below:

Here is the list of games shown in the video:

Tracks: The Train Set Game (Whoop Group)

Streets of Rage 4 (Dotemu)

SkateBIRD (Glass Bottom Games)

Carrion (Devolver Digital)

PHOGS! (Coatsink)

Supraland (Supra Games)

Scourge Bringer (Dear Villagers)

Touhou Luna Nights (Ladybug)

CrisTales (Dreams Uncorporated)

Haven (The Game Bakers)

She Dreams Elsewhere (Studio Zevere)

LevelHead (ButterScotch Shenanigans)

My Friend Pedro (Deadtoast Entertainment)

It Lurks Below (Graybeard Games)

Forager (Humble Bundle)

Cyber Shadow (Mechanical Head)

The Red Lantern (Timerline Studio)

Edge of Eternity (Dear Villagers)

