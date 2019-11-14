There Will Be No Xbox Scarlett News At X019 - News

Microsoft at E3 2019 in June announced its next generation console, codenamed Project Scarlett, will launch in Holiday 2020.

The Xbox general manager of marketing Aaron Greenberg via Twitter said there will be no news regarding the Xbox Scarlett at Microsoft's X019 event.

Correct, next year is all about Project Scarlett, #X019 is all about the games! — Aaron Greenberg ➡️ X019 🇬🇧 (@aarongreenberg) November 13, 2019

Over 24 games will be playable at X019 with new game announcements planned. It will be the "biggest Inside Xbox ever."

Inside Xbox at X019 will be held on Thursday, November 14 at 8pm GMT / 3PM ET / 12pm PT in London, England. While X019 runs from November 14 to 16.

