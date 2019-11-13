Atelier Dusk Trilogy Deluxe Pack Trailer Released - News

Publisher Koei Tecmo and developer Gust have released a new trailer for Atelier Dusk Trilogy Deluxe Pack. The pack includes Atelier Ayesha: The Alchemist of Dusk DX, Atelier Escha & Logy: Alchemists of the Dusk Sky DX, and Atelier Shallie: Alchemists of the Dusk Sea DX.

Atelier Dusk Trilogy Deluxe Pack will launch for the Nintendo Switch PlayStation 4 on December 25, 2019 in Japan, and for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Windows PC via Steam in North America and Europe on January 14, 2020.

