Disney+ App Now Available on PS4 and Xbox One in North America - News

by, posted 14 hours ago

There is a new streaming service now available on the market. Disney has officially launched Disney+ in North America and the apps for the service are now available on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Disney+ is available for $7 per moth or $70 per year and is available in North America and the Netherlands. The streaming service will be rolling out in other regions starting today and through March 2020.

Disney+ features over 300 movies and TV shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, LucasFilm, and the recently acquired Fox Entertainment.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

