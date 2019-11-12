Disney+ App Now Available on PS4 and Xbox One in North America

Quantcast
by William D'Angelo , posted 14 hours ago / 542 Views

There is a new streaming service now available on the market. Disney has officially launched Disney+ in North America and the apps for the service are now available on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. 

Disney+ is available for $7 per moth or $70 per year and is available in North America and the Netherlands. The streaming service will be rolling out in other regions starting today and through March 2020.

Disney+ features over 300 movies and TV shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, LucasFilm, and the recently acquired Fox Entertainment. 

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.


6 Comments

Zenos
Zenos (14 hours ago)

No, thanks.

CleggaZ
CleggaZ (13 hours ago)

The only Disney I want to see these days in in kingdom hearts series lol

Poliwrathlord
Poliwrathlord (12 hours ago)

I, for one, do not welcome our Disney overlords. Disney + early adopters will probably be first class citizens when Disney eventually buys the US government and transforms the country into the United States of Disney.

S.Peelman
S.Peelman (11 hours ago)

We've had it since the start, which for Netherlands was since september or something, and I have to say it works pretty well; easy to use UI, fast and already a huge selection.

Rafie
Rafie (13 hours ago)

Count me in. I want the Disney+. I would blow thru more than 7 bucks getting a value meal at a fast food restaurant. Besides, the content Disney+ has is more than enough in value for me personally.

Mr.GameCrazy
Mr.GameCrazy (9 hours ago)

Will try out Disney+ sometime later.

