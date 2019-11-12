Rumor: WB Has Been Trying to Develop Open-World Superman Game Since 2013 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 14 hours ago / 520 Views
The Batman: Arkham video game series has been popular and a success for Warner Bros. With the success it would have made sense for Warner Bros. to develop a similar series focused on other DC characters, including Superman and Wonder Woman.
Twitter user James Sigfield has mentioned Warner Bros. has been trying to develop an open-world Superman game since 2013. The Twitter user posted leaked concept art.
WB has been actively trying to develop an open world Superman game since ~2013. A thread... pic.twitter.com/UMYHDGamiL— James Sigfield (@Jsig212James) November 10, 2019
One game pitched in 2013 was to be an open world Superman game in the vein of Spider-Man PS4. It would feature a massive Metropolis and feature various villains from the DC pantheon... pic.twitter.com/p3vTRP9M2O— James Sigfield (@Jsig212James) November 10, 2019
The second game was a pitch from 2014. I think most remember this image... pic.twitter.com/Gc3wAfzkC3— James Sigfield (@Jsig212James) November 10, 2019
The game, tentatively titled Superman: Unbound, was set to follow the path of the comic series/animated movie... pic.twitter.com/TDmdXuEOru— James Sigfield (@Jsig212James) November 10, 2019
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
5 Comments
Honestly, superman is the most generic and uninspired superhero that was probably ever created. Even his name is dull. I hope we will not have to ever get through a horrible game, just for income sake.
You are aware there were a couple of Superman games created in the past?
- 0
And almost all of the Superman games sucked, because unless you gimp him with kryptonite fighting enemies as a virtual god is boring, and at least one other approach to Superman ended up being one of the worst video games in history.
- +1
Is Titus Software/Interplay still alive or did they finally go belly up after years of keeping the doors open by selling IPs? Maybe they'd like to take another crack at Superman?
While I'm not a fan of WB I can understand that developing a proper Superman game can be quite challenging. They should've gone for an easier hero like The Flash.