Rumor: WB Has Been Trying to Develop Open-World Superman Game Since 2013 - News

posted 14 hours ago

The Batman: Arkham video game series has been popular and a success for Warner Bros. With the success it would have made sense for Warner Bros. to develop a similar series focused on other DC characters, including Superman and Wonder Woman.

Twitter user James Sigfield has mentioned Warner Bros. has been trying to develop an open-world Superman game since 2013. The Twitter user posted leaked concept art.

WB has been actively trying to develop an open world Superman game since ~2013. A thread... pic.twitter.com/UMYHDGamiL — James Sigfield (@Jsig212James) November 10, 2019

One game pitched in 2013 was to be an open world Superman game in the vein of Spider-Man PS4. It would feature a massive Metropolis and feature various villains from the DC pantheon... pic.twitter.com/p3vTRP9M2O — James Sigfield (@Jsig212James) November 10, 2019

The second game was a pitch from 2014. I think most remember this image... pic.twitter.com/Gc3wAfzkC3 — James Sigfield (@Jsig212James) November 10, 2019

The game, tentatively titled Superman: Unbound, was set to follow the path of the comic series/animated movie... pic.twitter.com/TDmdXuEOru — James Sigfield (@Jsig212James) November 10, 2019

