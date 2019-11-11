Nintendo Plans on Selling the Switch Without a Price Cut for As Long As Possible - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 20 hours ago / 797 Views
The Nintendo Switch launched in March 2017 and has yet to receive a price cut. Nintendo President Shuntaro Furukawa during the latest financial results briefing announced the company plans on keeping the Switch at the full price for as long as possible.
The statement confirms Nintendo will not do a temporary price cut of the Switch for the holiday season, but will likely focus on bundles.
This is not something new for Nintendo, a company that generally waits as long as possible for dropping the price of its consoles and games.
