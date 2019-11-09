Where The Water Tastes Like Wine Launches November 29 for Switch, PS4 and Xbox One - News

Developers Dim Bulb Games and Serenity Forge announced the narrative adventure game, Where the Water Tastes Like Wine, will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on November 29.

View a trailer of the game below:

Here is an overview of the game:

A narrative adventure game about traveling, sharing stories, and surviving manifest destiny.

Players wander across a folkloric Depression era United States at their own pace, meeting strangers with their own stories to tell. Through these interactions, players will be able to collect unique stories which can then be re-told to unlock new interactions. In this way the in-game stories themselves act as a currency to progress through the game, and it’s up to the player to pair the right story with the unique needs of each of the characters that you will encounter throughout your travels. Only through these right pairings will characters reveal their true selves, and bestow you with the most powerful stories, the true ones which reveal something about their own lives. In Where The Water Tastes Like Wine, stories organically take on a life of their own as they grow larger and transform as they’re told- and re-told.

We are excited to announce that Where the Water Tastes Like Wine is coming to consoles - 🦃November 29th!



🐺Available now for pre-order on Switch🐺 pic.twitter.com/cRRlzUaZtF — Serenity Forge (@SerenityForge) November 8, 2019

