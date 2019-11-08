Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Adds 2 Free Multiplayer Maps And Hardpoint Mode Today - News

/ 272 Views

by, posted 7 hours ago

Activision and Infinity Ward have announced Call of Duty: Modern Warfare will be getting new content today, November 8. The new content will be free for all players.

The new content includes two new multiplayer maps - Shoot House and Krovnik Farmland - and the Hardpoint game mode.

Free Maps and Hardpoint coming to #ModernWarfare.



âœ… New Multiplayer Map - Shoot House

âœ… New Ground War Map - Krovnik Farmland

âœ… Hardpoint



Free for all players, available Friday 11/8. pic.twitter.com/cxhz3Svr4S — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) November 7, 2019

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is available now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles