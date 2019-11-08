Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Adds 2 Free Multiplayer Maps And Hardpoint Mode Today - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 7 hours ago / 272 Views
Activision and Infinity Ward have announced Call of Duty: Modern Warfare will be getting new content today, November 8. The new content will be free for all players.
The new content includes two new multiplayer maps - Shoot House and Krovnik Farmland - and the Hardpoint game mode.
Free Maps and Hardpoint coming to #ModernWarfare.— Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) November 7, 2019
âœ… New Multiplayer Map - Shoot House
âœ… New Ground War Map - Krovnik Farmland
âœ… Hardpoint
Free for all players, available Friday 11/8. pic.twitter.com/cxhz3Svr4S
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is available now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.
Geez...already they seem to be responding to some MP criticisms I, and others, have made. Hopefully the QUALITY of said maps are god-tier.