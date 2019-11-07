Just Dance 2020 is the Last Ubisoft Game on the Wii - News

Just Dance 2020 launched this week for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and the Wii. Yes, the Wii. However, the game is now the very last from Ubisoft that will release on Nintendo's seventh generation home console, the Wii.

"We would like to clarify that Just Dance 2020 will be the last Ubisoft title to release on Wii. We can't speak on behalf of other publishers or for Nintendo," said a Ubisoft representative speaking with GamesIndustry.

While it isn't 100 percent certain, it is likely Just Dance 2020 will be the very last game released on the Wii. Production on the Wii winded down in 2013.

