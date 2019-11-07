Just Dance 2020 is the Last Ubisoft Game on the Wii - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 376 Views
Just Dance 2020 launched this week for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and the Wii. Yes, the Wii. However, the game is now the very last from Ubisoft that will release on Nintendo's seventh generation home console, the Wii.
"We would like to clarify that Just Dance 2020 will be the last Ubisoft title to release on Wii. We can't speak on behalf of other publishers or for Nintendo," said a Ubisoft representative speaking with GamesIndustry.
While it isn't 100 percent certain, it is likely Just Dance 2020 will be the very last game released on the Wii. Production on the Wii winded down in 2013.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
6 Comments
End of an era. Who would've thought back last gen that the Wii would still get a game released in 2019. It not only ended up outlasting PS3 and 360, but it's own successor, Wii U.
Seems it will be the last then. The last 3 releases on the Wii were all Just Dance games, so Ubisoft were the only ones still going on it. Even Nintendo had moved on to the Wii U and then Switch, having shutdown the Wii online services earlier this year.
Also like to point out the hilarity of a game releasing on the Switch and Wii but not the Wii U. Don't believe such a situation has happened before - a game skipping one console but releasing on its predecessor and successor.
- 0
I'd love to see this last Wii title to reach 1m, as a last hurrah for the system.
If it does, Ubi will change their mind and put JD 2021 on there too.
- +1