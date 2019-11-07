Worldwide Hardware Estimates for the Week Ending November 2 - Luigi's Mansion 3 Launch - Sales

/ 941 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console worldwide with 387,424 consoles sold for the week ending November 2, according to VGChartz estimates.

The PlayStation 4 was the second best-selling console with sales of 233,979 consoles sold, followed by the Xbox One with 68,296 units, the 3DS with 10,453 units, and the PlayStation Vita with just 25 units.

Global hardware estimates (Followed by lifetime sales):

Switch - 387,424 (41,123,488) PlayStation 4 - 233,979 (101,576,387) Xbox One - 68,296 (43,703,822) 3DS - 10,453 (74,873,677) PS Vita - 25 (15,901,528)

Americas (US, Canada, Latin America) hardware estimates:

Switch - 119,744 PlayStation 4 - 72,938 Xbox One - 43,273 3DS - 5,522

Europe hardware estimates:

PlayStation 4 - 119,321 Switch - 103,565 Xbox One - 19,784 3DS - 3,441 Asia (Japan, mainland Asia, Middle East) hardware estimates:

Switch - 150,772 PlayStation 4 - 34,405 Xbox One - 1,409 3DS - 1,174 PS Vita - 25

Oceania (Australia and New Zealand) hardware estimates:

Switch - 13,343 PlayStation 4 - 7,315 Xbox One - 3,830 3DS - 316

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles