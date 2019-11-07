Worldwide Hardware Estimates for the Week Ending November 2 - Luigi's Mansion 3 Launch - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 941 Views
The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console worldwide with 387,424 consoles sold for the week ending November 2, according to VGChartz estimates.
The PlayStation 4 was the second best-selling console with sales of 233,979 consoles sold, followed by the Xbox One with 68,296 units, the 3DS with 10,453 units, and the PlayStation Vita with just 25 units.
Global hardware estimates (Followed by lifetime sales):
- Switch - 387,424 (41,123,488)
- PlayStation 4 - 233,979 (101,576,387)
- Xbox One - 68,296 (43,703,822)
- 3DS - 10,453 (74,873,677)
- PS Vita - 25 (15,901,528)
- Switch - 119,744
- PlayStation 4 - 72,938
- Xbox One - 43,273
- 3DS - 5,522
- PlayStation 4 - 119,321
- Switch - 103,565
- Xbox One - 19,784
- 3DS - 3,441
- Switch - 150,772
- PlayStation 4 - 34,405
- Xbox One - 1,409
- 3DS - 1,174
- PS Vita - 25
- Switch - 13,343
- PlayStation 4 - 7,315
- Xbox One - 3,830
- 3DS - 316
