Dark Samus and Richter Belmont Amiibo Launches January 17

posted 12 hours ago

Nintendo of America announced it is releasing two more Super Smash Bros. series amiibo. The Dark Samus and Richter Belmont amiibo will release on January 17.

More Super Smash Bros. series #amiibo are on the way! Dark Samus and Richter Belmont amiibo join the battle on 1/17. https://t.co/gqSHQ8Snxz pic.twitter.com/642rk8S85Y — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) November 6, 2019

The amiibo figures world with the Nintendo Switch, Wii U and Nintendo 3DS.

Check out the official website of amiibo here. View the complete lineup here.

