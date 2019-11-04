Diablo Immortal Gets BlizzCon 2019 Gameplay Video - News

by, posted 1 hour ago

Blizzard has released a new gameplay video of Diablo Immortal during BlizzCon 2019. The game still does not have a release date, however, we do know it will release for iOS and Android.

View it below:

Here is an overview of the video:

Take a sneak peek of the latest gameplay of Diablo: Immortal. Your character will be a unique, original hero who allies themselves with the remnants of the Horadrim, aiming to prevent the enemies of Sanctuary from reclaiming and controlling the Worldstone. Stand together with other mortal champions and defend your home from the corrupting evil of the Burning Hells!

