New Nintendo Releases Next Week - Mario and Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 7 hours ago / 335 Views
Nintendo announced all of the games that will be releasing next week on the Nintendo Switch. 30 games in total will release next week.
November 5
- The Lord of the Rings: Adventure Card Game
- Just Dance 2020
- Ships
- Mario and Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020
November 6
- Construction Simulator 2 US - Console Edition
November 7
- The Manga Works
- Strange Telephone
- Ritual: Crown of Horns
- Skybolt Zack
- Juicy Realm
- the Grisaia Trilogy
- Monkey Barrels
- STAY COOL, KOBAYASHI-SAN!: A RIVER CITY RANSOM STORY
- puzzlement
- Tokyo Dark - Rememberance -
- Headsnatchers
- Asdivine Kamura
- Meanders
- Animus: Harbinger
- Increadible Mandy
- Super Stree: Racer
November 8
- House of Golf
- One Person Story
- Football Game
- Sturmwind EX
- New Super Lucky's Tale
- Disney Tsum Tsum Festival
- LAYTON’S MYSTERY JOURNEY: Katrielle and the Millionaires’ Conspiracy Deluxe Edition
- Jumanji: The Video Game
- Blindsy
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
Comments
There are no comments to display.