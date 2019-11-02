New Nintendo Releases Next Week - Mario and Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 - News

Nintendo announced all of the games that will be releasing next week on the Nintendo Switch. 30 games in total will release next week.

November 5

The Lord of the Rings: Adventure Card Game

Just Dance 2020

Ships

Mario and Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020

November 6

Construction Simulator 2 US - Console Edition

November 7

The Manga Works

Strange Telephone

Ritual: Crown of Horns

Skybolt Zack

Juicy Realm

the Grisaia Trilogy

Monkey Barrels

STAY COOL, KOBAYASHI-SAN!: A RIVER CITY RANSOM STORY

puzzlement

Tokyo Dark - Rememberance -

Headsnatchers

Asdivine Kamura

Meanders

Animus: Harbinger

Increadible Mandy

Super Stree: Racer

November 8

House of Golf

One Person Story

Football Game

Sturmwind EX

New Super Lucky's Tale

Disney Tsum Tsum Festival

LAYTON’S MYSTERY JOURNEY: Katrielle and the Millionaires’ Conspiracy Deluxe Edition

Jumanji: The Video Game

Blindsy

