Blizzard CEO Apologises for Hong Kong Controversy

Blizzard Entertainment started the BlizzCon 2019 opening ceremony with an apology to their fans and the gaming community from Blizzard CEO J. Allen Brack. Blizzard recently banned a Hearthstone player that expressed pro-Hong Kong views.

"Blizzard had the opportunity to bring the world together in a tough Hearthstone esports moment a month ago, and we did not. We moved too quickly in our decision making, and to make matters worse we were too slow to talk to all of you," said Brack.

"When I think about what I'm most unhappy about it was two things - first, we didn't live up to the high standards we set ourselves and the second, we failed in our purpose. For that I accept responsibility and I am sorry.

View the video from Blizzard CEO J. Allen Brack below:

"So what exactly is our purpose? BlizzCon is demonstrating it even as we speak. We aspire to bring the world together in epic entertainment, and I truly believe in the positive power of the video game. When we get it right, we create a common ground where the community comes together. To compete, connect and play. As an example, BlizzCon has people from 59 countries at the show today - and that is amazing, is the positive power of video games."

"We will do better going forward, but our actions are going to matter more than and of these words," he added. "As you walk around this weekend, I hope it's clear how committed we are to everyone's right to express themselves, in all kinds of ways, in all kinds of places. I've actually seen and heard many of you expressing yourselves this morning!

"Once again, Blizzcon has brought us together, and you're going to see a lot of the hard work of the Blizzard team."

