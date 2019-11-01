The Coalition: Gears Will Continue to Build on the Foundation Set in Gears 5 - News

/ 128 Views

by, posted 44 minutes ago

Campaign design director Matt Searcy on Gears 5 spoke with GamingBolt in a recent interview. He said the developer for the game and the franchise, The Coalition, will continue to build off Gears 5 with more open world sections, more open ended combat, stealth sections, and more.

"Gears 5 took some leaps forward in how we think about a Gears game, and as you mentioned, fans responded positively," said Searcy.

"Gears 5 was all about laying the foundation for the franchise to steer it into the future, so it’s safe to say we’ll continue to build off this foundation in the future so we can continue to surprise and delight fans as we look forward to whatever might be on the horizon."

"A huge goal and pillar of Gears 5 was player choice, and it’s definitely something we’ll be looking to build on going forward," he added.

Gears 5 is available now on the Xbox One and Windows PC.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles