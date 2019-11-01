Apex Legends Headed to Mobile in Fiscal Year 2021 - News

Electronic Arts CEO Andrew Wilson in the latest earnings call to investors for the company announced Apex Legends is coming to mobile platforms in fiscal year 2021.

"With the Apex Legends community now growing past 70 million players, we’re focused on expanding to mobile new platforms and new geographies, as well as launching an Apex competitive gaming program that we’ll share details on soon," said Wilson.

Apex Legends is available now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

Thanks GamingBolt.

