Epic Games Store Update to Add Wishlists, Critic Reviews and More

Epic in a new blog post discussed the October update for the Epic Games Store, as well as upcoming features in the next update.

The October update overhauled the storefront to make it more optimized and a new checkout overlay. Future features include adding wishlists and critic reviews.

Read details on the update below:

New Storefront

Our first iteration of the new storefront experience is live! You can see what games are trending, filter by genre, and more - find games you love faster and easier than before. Please try it out and let us know what you think.

Checkout Overlay

We launched our checkout overlay with our partners at YAGER in their competitive quest shooter “The Cycle”. The new checkout overlay allows games to use our payment platform from within the game.

Storefront Optimization

Our free game releases have driven a lot of traffic to our site and in the past it hasn’t always handled that well. We’ve made those high traffic times smoother by improving our infrastructure and site call patterns.

By implementing local caching, we reduced queries to remote data stores and almost eliminated time spent accessing remote databases.

Hot local caches also mean that an increase in traffic results in better performance. For example, during a 350% traffic increase leading up to the Fortnite Chapter 2 event, our service response time decreased by 30%.

3D Secure for Europe

3D Secure is important for new European regulatory requirements for Strong Customer Authentication (SCA). Support for 3D Secure has begun to roll out and will be slowly rolling out across multiple countries over the next few months. Players may be asked for additional authentication when making a credit card purchase in Europe.



Thai Language Support

You can now choose Thai from the supported language options on the website or within the launcher. If your operating system is already Thai and you’ve not explicitly chosen a different language other than English, the launcher should automatically switch to showing the new translations.



Read details on new features that are currently in development below:

Wishlist

We’re working to bring wishlisting to the store. You’ll be able to wishlist any offer on the store and you’ll be notified of sales or promotions for that offer.

Updated Library Grid View

We’re continuing to improve our library. We’ll be updating the visuals for the grid view to better align with the new presentation of games on the storefront. We’ll also be making multiple polish improvements to the existing listview.

Critic Reviews

We’re excited to be working with OpenCritic to bring critic reviews to our game detail pages.

