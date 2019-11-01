EA Access Tops 5 Million Subscribers, Grew Faster on PS4 Than Xbox One - News

Electronic Arts during its latest earnings call to investors announced its subscription service, EA Access, has surpassed five million subscribers.

The service was not available on the PlayStation 4 until this year, while it has been available for the Xbox One for several years. It has grown faster on the PS4 than it did on the Xbox One during the same time frame. A specific number per platform was not provided.





EA Access is available now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

